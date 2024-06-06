COMNAVAIRLANT Hosts Battle of Midway Ceremony

240606-N-AV609-1014 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 6, 2024) Sailors from the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy Color Guard present colors during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at the Naval Aviation Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) hosted the ceremony to honor the heroic actions of the men and women involved in one of the most significant air-sea battles of World War II. The event was attended by civic and business leaders, military members, civilians, and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)
COMNAVAIRLANT COMMEMORATES THE 82ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF MIDWAY
