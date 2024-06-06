Members of the 201st RED HORSE Squadron set up a shelter to house communications equipment for the 271st Combat Communications Squadron to support the tactical operations center (TOC) functions for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 7, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8459362 VIRIN: 240607-F-OG477-1077 Resolution: 2651x3712 Size: 762.95 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.