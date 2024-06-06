Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms [Image 4 of 5]

    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Members of the 201st RED HORSE Squadron set up a shelter to house communications equipment for the 271st Combat Communications Squadron to support the tactical operations center (TOC) functions for Exercise Iron Keystone 2024 at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 7, 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8459361
    VIRIN: 240607-F-OG477-1073
    Resolution: 4685x3346
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms
    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms
    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms
    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms
    201st RED HORSE sets stage for Iron Keystone 2024 comms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    PAANG
    201st RED HORSE
    193 SOW
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT