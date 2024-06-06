Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines move vehicles aboard HMAS Adelaide [Image 1 of 10]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines move vehicles aboard HMAS Adelaide

    CORAL SEA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Albert, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, drives a Humvee up a ramp aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01), in the Coral Sea, June 6, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Albert is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 19:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines move vehicles aboard HMAS Adelaide [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humvee
    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER

