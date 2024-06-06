MRF-D 24.3 Marines move vehicles aboard HMAS Adelaide

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Albert, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, backs a Humvee down a ramp aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01), in the Coral Sea, June 6, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Albert is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

