Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training [Image 1 of 2]

    Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Lt. Col. Cassidy Dauby, Battalion Commander, 2-346th Training Support Battalion, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, talks with Capt. John Lombardo, Bravo Company, 2-156th Infantry Battalion, Louisiana National Guard, New Iberia, Louisiana, as trucks transport Soldiers to a location during XCTC 24-01. Dauby, a State Department Consular Officer in civilian life, travels each month from Bogota, Columbia to Camp Shelby, Mississippi to attend battle assembly weekend. The 2004 West Point graduate has 20 years of combined service in the active Army and U.S. Army Reserve.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8459076
    VIRIN: 240602-A-XY199-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training
    Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Camp Shelby
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    XCTC 24-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT