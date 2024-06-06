Lt. Col. Cassidy Dauby, Battalion Commander, 2-346th Training Support Battalion, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, talks with Capt. John Lombardo, Bravo Company, 2-156th Infantry Battalion, Louisiana National Guard, New Iberia, Louisiana, as trucks transport Soldiers to a location during XCTC 24-01. Dauby, a State Department Consular Officer in civilian life, travels each month from Bogota, Columbia to Camp Shelby, Mississippi to attend battle assembly weekend. The 2004 West Point graduate has 20 years of combined service in the active Army and U.S. Army Reserve.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training, by SSG David Lietz