    Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Lt. Col. Cassidy Dauby, Battalion Commander, 2-346th Training Support Battalion, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, travels 14 hours each month to attend weekend battle assembly at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. In his civilian career, he works as a consular officer for the State Department based in Bogota, Columbia. The 2004 West Point graduate joined the State Department in 2020.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8459077
    VIRIN: 240602-A-XY199-1011
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Camp Shelby
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    XCTC 24-01

