Crossing Continents: Army Reserve officer commutes to the USA for weekend training

Lt. Col. Cassidy Dauby, Battalion Commander, 2-346th Training Support Battalion, Camp Shelby, Mississippi, travels 14 hours each month to attend weekend battle assembly at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. In his civilian career, he works as a consular officer for the State Department based in Bogota, Columbia. The 2004 West Point graduate joined the State Department in 2020.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
