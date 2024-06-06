Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Deepak Matthew takes command of FACH

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Ed Gulick 

    Defense Health Network East

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Deepak Mathew, holds the guidon as the new commander of Fox Army Health Center while Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, (center) commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East and outgoing commander Col. Wendy Gray (right) look on. The ceremony took place on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on June 4, 2024. The change of Command ceremony and passing of the guidon from outgoing to incoming commander is done so all members know who is leading the command. (Photo by Kathy Horkay, released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8458823
    VIRIN: 240604-N-JG529-6915
    Resolution: 1320x1380
    Size: 632.84 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Deepak Matthew takes command of FACH [Image 2 of 2], by Ed Gulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fox Army Health Center Change of Command
