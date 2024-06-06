U.S. Army Lt. Col. Deepak Mathew, holds the guidon as the new commander of Fox Army Health Center while Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, (center) commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East and outgoing commander Col. Wendy Gray (right) look on. The ceremony took place on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on June 4, 2024. The change of Command ceremony and passing of the guidon from outgoing to incoming commander is done so all members know who is leading the command. (Photo by Kathy Horkay, released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:35 Photo ID: 8458823 VIRIN: 240604-N-JG529-6915 Resolution: 1320x1380 Size: 632.84 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Deepak Matthew takes command of FACH [Image 2 of 2], by Ed Gulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.