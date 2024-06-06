U.S. Army Col. Wendy Gray, outgoing Fox Army Health Center commander, hands the guidon to Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, to symbolize the relinquishing of command duties. The ceremony took place on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on June 4, 2024. Colonel Gray took command of the unit in June 2022. (U.S. Department of Defense Photo by Kathy Horkay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:35 Photo ID: 8458815 VIRIN: 240604-N-JG529-1354 Resolution: 1200x980 Size: 854.79 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Army Health Center Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Ed Gulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.