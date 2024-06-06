Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Army Health Center Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Fox Army Health Center Change of Command

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Ed Gulick 

    Defense Health Network East

    U.S. Army Col. Wendy Gray, outgoing Fox Army Health Center commander, hands the guidon to Army Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, to symbolize the relinquishing of command duties. The ceremony took place on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on June 4, 2024. Colonel Gray took command of the unit in June 2022. (U.S. Department of Defense Photo by Kathy Horkay)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8458815
    VIRIN: 240604-N-JG529-1354
    Resolution: 1200x980
    Size: 854.79 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Army Health Center Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Ed Gulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fox Army Health Center Change of Command
    Lt. Col. Deepak Matthew takes command of FACH

    Redstone Arsenal

    Fox Army Health Center
    Defense Health Network East
    FAHC

