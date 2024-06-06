John Fogarty, Bonnet Carre’ Spillway project manager, provides a briefing to delegates from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the World Bank during their visit to the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway in St. Rose, La., June 3, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of the spillway in 1931 in response to the Great Flood of 1927, and this structure serves as a vital element of the comprehensive plan for flood damage risk management in the Lower Mississippi River Valley. USACE hosted delegates from the World Bank and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam during their visit to the United States in June 2024. Over the past 15 years, USACE has actively engaged in initiatives aimed at sharing best practices in water management, disaster risk mitigation, and sustainable development in the Mekong and across the Indo-Pacific region to share insights on approaches to water resource management and ‘Nature-Based Solutions’ or ‘Engineering with Nature’. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 12:55 Photo ID: 8458247 VIRIN: 240604-A-GA223-5065 Resolution: 4772x3175 Size: 2.29 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts delegates from Vietnam, World Bank for Nature-Based Solutions tour [Image 8 of 8], by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.