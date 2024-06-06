Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts delegates from Vietnam, World Bank for Nature-Based Solutions tour [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts delegates from Vietnam, World Bank for Nature-Based Solutions tour

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Delegates from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the World Bank visit The Water Institute in Baton Rouge, La., during part of their study tour June 4, 2024. The Water Institute is an independent, non-profit, applied research institution advancing science and developing integrated methods to solve complex environmental and societal challenges. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted delegates from the World Bank and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam during their visit to the United States in June 2024. Over the past 15 years, USACE has actively engaged in initiatives aimed at sharing best practices in water management, disaster risk mitigation, and sustainable development in the Mekong and across the Indo-Pacific region to share insights on approaches to water resource management and ‘Nature-Based Solutions’ or ‘Engineering with Nature’. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts delegates from Vietnam, World Bank for Nature-Based Solutions tour

