Weston Cross, a diver with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes a dive supporting the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority with a dive to inspect the conditions surrounding the water front structures of their rail yard facility, Buffalo, New York, May 28, 2024. The NFTA made a Planning Assistance to States request to look at the facility, where the district will then provide them with a plan on the best way to address and repair their sea wall, which has been suffering from erosion. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
05.28.2024
06.07.2024
|8458220
|240528-A-MC713-1021
|8256x5504
|15.82 MB
|Location:
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|3
|0
This work, Buffalo District Supports NFTA With Planning Assistance Dive [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
