    Buffalo District Supports NFTA With Planning Assistance Dive [Image 4 of 9]

    Buffalo District Supports NFTA With Planning Assistance Dive

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, supports the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority with a dive to inspect the conditions surrounding the water front structures of their rail yard facility, Buffalo, New York, May 28, 2024. The NFTA made a Planning Assistance to States request to look at the facility, where the district will then provide them with a plan on the best way to address and repair their sea wall, which has been suffering from erosion. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8458218
    VIRIN: 240528-A-MC713-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.84 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Buffalo District Supports NFTA With Planning Assistance Dive [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dive
    USACE
    Buffalo District
    NFTA

