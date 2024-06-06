Buffalo District Supports NFTA With Planning Assistance Dive

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, supports the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority with a dive to inspect the conditions surrounding the water front structures of their rail yard facility, Buffalo, New York, May 28, 2024. The NFTA made a Planning Assistance to States request to look at the facility, where the district will then provide them with a plan on the best way to address and repair their sea wall, which has been suffering from erosion. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

