U.S. Army Capt. Timothy Youngs and Capt. Christian Thompson, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, pose for a photo following Youngs’ promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 23, 2024. The foundation of any organization is its people; the integrity of any organization, its effectiveness, and even its continued existence depends on its people. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8458215
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-FQ717-4582
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|855.92 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPT Youngs Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
