CPT Youngs Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Timothy Youngs, assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, poses for a photo following a promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 23, 2024. The foundation of any organization is its people; the integrity of any organization, its effectiveness, and even its continued existence depends on its people. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)

