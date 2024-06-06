Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Youngs Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    CPT Youngs Promotion Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.23.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Timothy Youngs, assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, poses for a photo following a promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 23, 2024. The foundation of any organization is its people; the integrity of any organization, its effectiveness, and even its continued existence depends on its people. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    TFCOMMANDO

