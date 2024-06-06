Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson attends a ceremony hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron to honor World War II Veterans at Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 11:25
|Photo ID:
|8458053
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-VX744-2471
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|SAINT-LAURENT-SUR-MER, CALVADOS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans, world leaders gather in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT