Veterans, world leaders gather in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

French President Emmanuel Macron awards World War II veteran Arlester Brown with the Legion of Honor during the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Allied landings in Normandy, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2024. Brown served in the U.S. Army’s 599th Quartermaster Laundry Company and was deployed in various locations across Saint Lo and Normandy, France, Belgium, The Netherlands and the Rhineland area in Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

