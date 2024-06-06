Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans, world leaders gather in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings [Image 15 of 20]

    Veterans, world leaders gather in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

    SAINT-LAURENT-SUR-MER, CALVADOS, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    French President Emmanuel Macron awards World War II veteran Arlester Brown with the Legion of Honor during the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Allied landings in Normandy, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2024. Brown served in the U.S. Army’s 599th Quartermaster Laundry Company and was deployed in various locations across Saint Lo and Normandy, France, Belgium, The Netherlands and the Rhineland area in Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 11:25
    Photo ID: 8458048
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-VX744-2266
    Resolution: 6155x4103
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: SAINT-LAURENT-SUR-MER, CALVADOS, FR
    This work, Veterans, world leaders gather in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans, world leaders gather in Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
    France
    Normandy
    U.S. Army
    Omaha Beach
    D-Day

