Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 07:01 Photo ID: 8457200 VIRIN: 240601-A-WI439-1003 Resolution: 3756x5009 Size: 2.13 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Scout Pack renders honor at Sunset Liberty March [Image 3 of 3], by Cheryle Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.