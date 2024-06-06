Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A year later, Fort Liberty's Sunset Liberty March continues to honor all

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Story by Cheryle Rivas 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    (Fort Liberty, NC) As the sun sets at Liberty Trail, a purple hue fills the sky while troops from the Hope Mills Scout Pack 746 prepare for the nightly tradition known as Sunset Liberty March. It was the anniversary date of the inaugural March, when, on June 1, 2023, dozens of Soldiers, military leaders, community members, and city leaders joined together for the start of a new tradition. As the crowd gathered, Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, said, "This walkway tells the story of, ultimately, Fort Liberty. It ties everything together – this culture and what everyone does on this base. That's what this is about," said Donahue. Like those who stood before them, Scout Pack 746 gathered at the starting point of the March for a brief history and directions, preparing to walk in honor of veterans past and present. The pack walked solemnly along the trail as a light breeze enhanced the faint smell of sunflower and other botanicals planted along the pathway. Upon reaching the trail's end, the scout pack stood in formation and salutes the American flag, carrying on the tradition of preserving the long-held history of the installation and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The Sunset Liberty March takes place every night at sunset, 365 days per year. To participate and honor a veteran, visit www.sunsetlibertymarch.com.

