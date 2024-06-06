Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: Weapons Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) fires M4 carbines aboard HMAS Adelaide [Image 25 of 25]

    MRF-D 24.3: Weapons Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) fires M4 carbines aboard HMAS Adelaide

    ARAFURA SEA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fire M4 carbines as part of a Combat Marksmanship Program live-fire deck shoot aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01) during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 5, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in WADER, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 03:37
    Photo ID: 8456882
    VIRIN: 240605-M-QM580-1017
    Resolution: 9370x6247
    Size: 29.38 MB
    Location: ARAFURA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: Weapons Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) fires M4 carbines aboard HMAS Adelaide [Image 25 of 25], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    Deck Shoot
    USMCNews
    WADER

