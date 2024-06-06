MRF-D 24.3: Weapons Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) fires M4 carbines aboard HMAS Adelaide

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chase Akridge, a mortarman with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fires an M4 carbine as part of a Combat Marksmanship Program live-fire deck shoot aboard the HMAS Adelaide (L01) during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 5, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in WADER, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Akridge is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

