    Leader development course provides Camp Zama employees transformative learning experience [Image 3 of 3]

    Leader development course provides Camp Zama employees transformative learning experience

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Trainees and facilitators take a group photo after completing the three-week Civilian Education System intermediate course give a presentation May 17 in the Visual Information Division classroom on Camp Zama, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Civilian Education System
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

