Leader development course provides Camp Zama employees transformative learning experience

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Nineteen civilian employees assigned throughout the U.S. Army in Japan completed the three-week Civilian Education System intermediate course last month on Camp Zama.



CES is a leader development program that provides educational opportunities for Army civilians throughout their careers, said Anthony Bohn, an Army Management Staff College facilitator.



The course is offered via options that include a residential class at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; a self-paced online course for those unable to travel; and the mobile education option, which is offered at other installations such as in Japan and Germany, Bohn added.



The students were first divided into three groups in which they discussed and learned together about topics such as self-awareness, team development and organizational improvement.



“This is to teach [them] leadership at the organization level, which really means through multiple layers within the organization, to be able to influence and motivate those who work for you [as a way to benefit] the team and the bigger organization,” Bohn said.



“What they find of value [in the training], they can get greater into depth on their own,” he added, “but if they take the idea back to their organization, they can operationalize it, and that’s really the bigger goal.”



Miki Kunii, an engineer tech general assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works, said her purpose in attending the course was twofold: to get to know people from different organizations, and to learn different perspectives in order to broaden her own perspective.



Kunii and her classmates spent a lot of time and effort working together on the CES assignments every day and were exhausted at the end of each day. But although it was a challenging course, she was glad she enrolled because she met people through the class she never would have otherwise even though she has worked on Camp Zama for more than 20 years.



“We bonded throughout this three-week course,” Kunii said of her CES classmates. “I feel I can talk to them anytime about anything.”



CES was a very rewarding course for her, Kunii said, and one of the most beneficial things she learned was the concept of “shared understanding,” saying she considered it a best practice and one that will improve her organization.



Brittany Franklin, a division chief assigned to Army Community Service took the training because she thought it would provide an unparalleled opportunity to enhance her leadership skills in a dynamic environment.



“The training provided a comprehensive exploration of leadership principles, critical thinking strategies and professional development techniques,” Franklin said. “It also equipped me with invaluable skills and knowledge that I am eager to apply in both my current role and future endeavors.”



Attending CES at her home station via the mobile education option also meant Franklin will be able to immediately apply what she learned to her current role, ensuring a seamless integration of the new concepts she learned. Being able to network and collaborate with colleagues who share similar organizational goals and challenges made the training a richer, more impactful educational journey, she added.



“The immersive learning environment, coupled with engaging discussions and collaborative opportunities, cultivates a transformative experience that makes the CES a cornerstone for personal growth and career advancement, she concluded. “I would wholeheartedly recommend this training to anyone who is seeking to excel in their professional journey.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 02:20 Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP