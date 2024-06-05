Artic Angel Rendezvous Week Community Day

Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division demonstrate weapons handling and safety as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. The 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 2nd anniversary of the activation of the 11th Airborne Division and is a chance for the division to celebrate the 81 year legacy of the division’s history, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels serving in one of the toughest climates on earth. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

