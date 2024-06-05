Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artic Angel Rendezvous Week Community Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Artic Angel Rendezvous Week Community Day

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division demonstrate weapons handling and safety as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. The 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 2nd anniversary of the activation of the 11th Airborne Division and is a chance for the division to celebrate the 81 year legacy of the division’s history, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels serving in one of the toughest climates on earth. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8456650
    VIRIN: 240606-A-WB532-2746
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artic Angel Rendezvous Week Community Day [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Airborne Operations
    community
    Airborne
    Arctic Angels
    angelrendezvous

