Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Airborne Operation

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, assault an objective after an airborne operation as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. The airborne operation was held during the division’s community day as part of the 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only highlights the division's heritage, but also its division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

