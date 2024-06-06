Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Airborne Operation [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, assault an objective after an airborne operation as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2024. The airborne operation was held during the division’s community day as part of the 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only highlights the division's heritage, but also its division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 00:00
    Photo ID: 8456648
    VIRIN: 240606-A-WB532-1118
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Artic Angel Rendezvous Week Community Day

    alaska
    airborne
    assault
    Arctic Angels
    angelrendezvous

