    NHC Lemoore nurse case manager provides compassion and excellence in military healthcare [Image 3 of 3]

    NHC Lemoore nurse case manager provides compassion and excellence in military healthcare

    LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Pamela Brosius is a registered nurse and certified nurse case manager who is a civilian contractor at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. Brosius is from Wellington, Kansas. Her commitment to case management and the active duty service members she serves is unwavering. (DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released)

    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:26
    Nurse
    NAS Lemoore
    Case Management
    NMRTC Lemoore
    NHC Lemoore

