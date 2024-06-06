NHC Lemoore nurse case manager provides compassion and excellence in military healthcare

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Pamela Brosius is a registered nurse and certified nurse case manager who is a...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Pamela Brosius is a registered nurse and certified nurse case manager who is a civilian contractor at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. Brosius is from Wellington, Kansas. Her commitment to case management and the active duty service members she serves is unwavering. (DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released) see less | View Image Page

LEMOORE, Calif. (June 6, 2024) -- Pamela Brosius is a registered nurse (RN) and certified nurse case manager who is a civilian contractor at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. Brosius is from Wellington, Kansas and has worked at the clinic for seven years. Her commitment to case management and the active duty service members she serves is unwavering.



“I am a patient advocate and I help patients make informed decisions,” said Brosius. “I also assist in navigating the complexities of the healthcare system and support patients in establishing a comprehensive care plan so they can return to optimal functionality and duty.”



Brosius’ expertise also extends to coordinating patient movement for seriously ill or injured service members and is a critical aspect of military medicine. A typical workday is never the same, Brosius is always communicating with Sailors, their leadership, family members and provides guidance and education to all involved.



Her exceptional service has not gone unnoticed, she is continually nominated for the clinic’s local DAISY Award; a testament to her calm demeanor, compassionate care, and the deep trust she instills in her patients, even during the most challenging times. In the Spring 2020, she won the top nurse award at the clinic. The DAISY Award is a recognition for nurses, and it celebrates the skills and compassionate care nurses like Brosius provide daily.



“RN Pamela Brosius diligently ensures her patients receive appropriate care in a timely manner, persisting until she secures the necessary approvals and appointments,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Buckley, director for healthcare business at NHCL. “Her compassion and kindness for her patients is beyond comparison.”



Brosius's contributions to the Navy’s mission are invaluable, reflecting the highest standards of nursing and patient care in the military healthcare community.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California. The command’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.