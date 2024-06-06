Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary

NAVAL BASE CORONADO (Jun. 6, 2024) - Two Landing Craft, Air Cushions (LCACs) are beached on the shore of Naval Base Coronado during a Commemoration Ceremony observing the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Jun. 6, 2024. Naval Beach Group One hosted the ceremony, which was attended by Sailors from Beachmaster Unit One, Assault Craft Units One and Five, and Amphibious Seabee Battalion One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

