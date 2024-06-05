Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Training Squadron Underwater Egress Training [Image 13 of 16]

    22nd Training Squadron Underwater Egress Training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the 22nd Training Squadron’s underwater egress training (S-V84-A) prepare for dunker training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 31, 2024. Underwater egress training prepares Airmen to be able to survive during an emergency aircraft water landing by providing classroom instruction and physical training scenarios in a pool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 22nd Training Squadron Underwater Egress Training [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    Water Survival

