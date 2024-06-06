22nd Training Squadron Underwater Egress Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman participating in the 22nd Training Squadron’s underwater egress training (S-V84-A) participates in an egress scenario at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 31, 2024. Underwater egress training prepares Airmen to be able to survive during an emergency aircraft water landing by providing classroom instruction and physical training scenarios in a pool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

