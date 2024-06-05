Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 5 of 5]

    Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve

    RED HOOK, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Staff Sgt. Jerome Rivera, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron medical laboratory technician, prepares to screen a blood sample at Schneider Regional Medical Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 4, 2024. Rivera and nearly 300 active duty, guard and reserve Airmen from more than 40 units across the nation were deployed across St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix in support of Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Virgin Islands Wellness

