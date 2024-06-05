Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve

Staff Sgt. Jerome Rivera, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron medical laboratory technician, prepares to screen a blood sample at Schneider Regional Medical Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 4, 2024. Rivera and nearly 300 active duty, guard and reserve Airmen from more than 40 units across the nation were deployed across St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix in support of Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

Location: RED HOOK, VI, by SSgt Elora McCutcheon