Lt. Col. Baek Chuong, 349th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, left, and Lt. Col. Duy Nguyen, 59th Dental Training Squadron dentist, sit for a photo before examining patients at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Twenty Air Force Reserve dentists participated in Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, an eight-day mission in which servicemembers completed real-world training to optimize readiness and provided no-cost medical services to local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8455554 VIRIN: 240601-F-DT423-1296 Resolution: 5437x3617 Size: 4.32 MB Location: RED HOOK, VI Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.