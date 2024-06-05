Lt. Col. Baek Chuong, 349th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, left, and Lt. Col. Duy Nguyen, 59th Dental Training Squadron dentist, sit for a photo before examining patients at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Twenty Air Force Reserve dentists participated in Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, an eight-day mission in which servicemembers completed real-world training to optimize readiness and provided no-cost medical services to local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8455554
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-DT423-1296
|Resolution:
|5437x3617
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|RED HOOK, VI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Wellness provides innovative training for Air Force Reserve [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS
