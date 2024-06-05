Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, gives uniform patches to students in Carentan-les-Marais, France, during a sports day hosted by United States military personnel on June 3, 2024. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

