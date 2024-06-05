Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, takes a picture with visitors outside the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 4, 2024. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 15:32 Photo ID: 8455549 VIRIN: 240604-F-PY937-2003 Resolution: 4430x2947 Size: 1.13 MB Location: COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 5 of 5], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.