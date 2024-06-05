U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A cadet participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program works on a house being constructed as part of the program on June 6, 2024 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8455520
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-XD900-1012
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory [Image 12 of 12], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT