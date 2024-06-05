U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program pour concrete for a house being constructed as part of the program on June 6, 2024 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

