    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory [Image 9 of 12]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets participating in the Field Engineering and Readiness Laboratory (FERL) program pour concrete for a house being constructed as part of the program on June 6, 2024 at Jacks Valley at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. FERL is a program where cadets perform hands-on activities in surveying, construction methods and construction materials under the supervision and guidance of mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Cadets
    USAFA
    FERL

