Chief, Air Force Reserve and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. John Healy speaks to the audience during the 908th Airlift Wing MH-139A Grey Wolf celebration and welcoming ceremony May 31, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The event highlighted the wings hard work transitioning from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to a formal training unit for the new helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:34 Photo ID: 8455087 VIRIN: 240531-F-GA145-1239 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 1.7 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th celebrates MH-139 Grey Wolf [Image 3 of 3], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.