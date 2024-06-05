Chief, Air Force Reserve and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. John Healy speaks to the audience during the 908th Airlift Wing MH-139A Grey Wolf celebration and welcoming ceremony May 31, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The event highlighted the wings hard work transitioning from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to a formal training unit for the new helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8455087
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-GA145-1239
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
908th celebrates MH-139 Grey Wolf
Maxwell Air Force Base
