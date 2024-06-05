Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th celebrates MH-139 Grey Wolf [Image 1 of 3]

    908th celebrates MH-139 Grey Wolf

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman from the 908th Airlift Wing, along with audience members prepare for the national anthem during the 908th Airlift Wing MH-139A Grey Wolf celebration and welcoming ceremony May 31, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The event was a chance for wing members, community members, civic leaders, state and national elected officials and industry partners to celebrate the wing’s transition from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to a formal training unit for the new helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

