U.S. Air Force Airman from the 908th Airlift Wing, along with audience members prepare for the national anthem during the 908th Airlift Wing MH-139A Grey Wolf celebration and welcoming ceremony May 31, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The event was a chance for wing members, community members, civic leaders, state and national elected officials and industry partners to celebrate the wing’s transition from a C-130H tactical airlift mission to a formal training unit for the new helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:34 Photo ID: 8455084 VIRIN: 240531-F-GA145-1178 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 1.73 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th celebrates MH-139 Grey Wolf [Image 3 of 3], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.