    JPRMC-X | Philippine Army Distinguished Visitor Surveys Joint Operation Center [Image 3 of 7]

    JPRMC-X | Philippine Army Distinguished Visitor Surveys Joint Operation Center

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior leaders of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division visit the Joint Operations Center as part of a leadership visit during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 5, 2024. The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:55
    Photo ID: 8454345
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-AJ708-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.2 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPRMC-X | Philippine Army Distinguished Visitor Surveys Joint Operation Center [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

