Senior leaders of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division visit the Joint Operations Center as part of a leadership visit during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 5, 2024. The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:56 Photo ID: 8454343 VIRIN: 240605-Z-AJ708-1022 Resolution: 5868x4191 Size: 13.97 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPRMC-X | Philippine Army Distinguished Visitor Surveys Joint Operation Center [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.