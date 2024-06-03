Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 4]

    Award Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240529-N-KX492-4045
    Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), awards Sailors with Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals during an awards ceremony in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:39
    Photo ID: 8454220
    VIRIN: 240529-N-KX492-4045
    Resolution: 3571x2381
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

