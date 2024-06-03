Award Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

240529-N-KX492-4031

Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the crew during an awards ceremony in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024