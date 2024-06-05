A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jonathan Dumadaug, right, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Maj. John Bravo, current chief of police for Cotabato City, pose for a photo during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, near Cotabato City, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Dumadaug is a Philippine native and had the opportunity to reunite with his cousin, Bravo, during ACDC. Dumadaug was recruited out of Chicago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

