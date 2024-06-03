A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jonathan Dumadaug, left, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and a Philippine Soldier pose for a photo during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, Barira, Philippines, May 28, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Dumadaug is a native of Manila, Philippines and was recruited out of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024
Location: BARIRA, PH
Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US