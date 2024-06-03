Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home [Image 2 of 2]

    A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home

    BARIRA, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jonathan Dumadaug, left, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and a Philippine Soldier pose for a photo during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, Barira, Philippines, May 28, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Dumadaug is a native of Manila, Philippines and was recruited out of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8453830
    VIRIN: 240528-M-DC769-1421
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: BARIRA, PH
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home
    A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Bridge Across the Pacific: A Philippine Native and U.S. Marine returns home

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    13th MEU
    IMEFFWD
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT