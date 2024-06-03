Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of D-Day: ‘On to Paris’ was battle cry by those cheering start of invasion at Camp McCoy [Image 4 of 6]

    80th Anniversary of D-Day: 'On to Paris' was battle cry by those cheering start of invasion at Camp McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a news clipping from the June 6, 1944, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then Camp McCoy, Wis. This was from a special edition of the camp newspaper covering the D-Day invasion in France that had begun the same day. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    This work, 80th Anniversary of D-Day: ‘On to Paris’ was battle cry by those cheering start of invasion at Camp McCoy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    80th Anniversary of D-Day: &lsquo;On to Paris&rsquo; was battle cry by those cheering start of invasion at Camp McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Camp McCoy
    Army history and heritage
    D-Day invasion in France
    D-Day history at Camp McCoy

