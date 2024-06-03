This is a news clipping from the June 6, 1944, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then Camp McCoy, Wis. This was from a special edition of the camp newspaper covering the D-Day invasion in France that had begun the same day. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
|06.05.2024
|06.06.2024 00:03
|8453814
|240605-A-A4608-5113
|524x805
|183.82 KB
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|3
|0
80th Anniversary of D-Day: 'On to Paris' was battle cry by those cheering start of invasion at Camp McCoy
