    2023 Firefighter of the Year [Image 1 of 5]

    2023 Firefighter of the Year

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yasmine Huley-Morris, the station captain of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Virginia, uses hand and arm signals to direct Marines during a simulated ARFF F-18 hot breaks, spontaneous combustion training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2024. Huley-Morris recently received the Military Firefighter of the Year award for all military services. The award recognizes the firefighters accomplishments of the preceding year for setting the example of professional activities and career development goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8453573
    VIRIN: 240604-M-HB515-1043
    Resolution: 6584x4389
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 Firefighter of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    ARFF
    Firefighter of the Year

