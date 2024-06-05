2023 Firefighter of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yasmine Huley-Morris, the station captain of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Virginia, uses hand and arm signals to direct Marines during a simulated ARFF F-18 hot breaks, spontaneous combustion training exercise at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2024. Huley-Morris recently received the Military Firefighter of the Year award for all military services. The award recognizes the firefighters accomplishments of the preceding year for setting the example of professional activities and career development goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

