2023 Firefighter of the Year

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan - U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yasmine Huley-Morris, a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, and the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station Captain for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, was recently selected as the recipient for the 2023 Military Firefighter of the Year award.



The Military Firefighter of the Year award is an annual award that recognizes the accomplishments of Fire and Emergency Services (FES), as well as Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) service members who have demonstrated a consistently high level of performance throughout the previous year.



“This award means a lot to me,” said Huley-Morris, “and at the time I did not understand how big the competition for the award was. When I received this award, I thought it was only within the Marine Corps, then about two weeks later, I found out it was a competition across the entire military, and I was speechless.”



Huley-Morris’ work ethic and selflessness is consistently demonstrated through the time she spends to improve the Marines around her and create a productive work environment. She is determined to prove to herself and to those around her that she is capable of executing her duties above and beyond even what is required.



“She comes in, she's focused and driven,” said Cpl. Andre Swords, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, and a firefighter with ARFF. “She has full intent on getting things done and making things happen while making personal sacrifices and trying to take care of people along the way. She's definitely a great leader.”



Despite her achievement, Huley-Morris noted that there were a lot of challenges she has had to overcome, such as being the only female in her section, trying to keep up physically with the males while continuing to stand out by displaying her exceptional knowledge on operating procedures.



On top of that, shortly after she arrived at her unit, she received a non-judicial punishment for accompanying a Marine that was supposed to be under quarantine during COVID. “I had to prove myself to my command that I wasn’t a bad Marine and that I am just as capable as the rest of the Marines,” she said.



Even with that setback and the other challenges she has faced, Huley-Morris has continued to strive for excellence and improve every day. Since becoming a station captain with ARFF, she has used her position to look out for her Marines’ well-being and to understand them personally. Because of this, there has been a noticeable positive improvement in her section's morale.



In addition to receiving the Military Firefighter of the Year award, Huley-Morris' unit won the United States Marine Corps Medium Fire Department of the Year award in conjunction with MCAS Iwakuni Fire and Emergency Services.



“Don’t do your work for recognition, do it because getting your work done helps the team succeed. If people are backed up on work and you have nothing to do, be the person that goes to them and lightens their load. Eventually your actions will be noticed and rewarded,” said Huley-Morris.



