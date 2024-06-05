FestPAC 2024: The Polynesian Voyaging Society departs from MCBH

Mo’okiha O Pi’ilani crew members with the Polynesian Voyaging Society prepare for departure from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Marina on their way to the 2024 Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC), MCBH, June 5, 2024. The visit consisted of a welcome ceremony, tours of the Hokule’a and Iosepa, and a dinner for crew members and guests after the Hokule’a and six of her sister canoes moored at the MCBH Marina. For the first time, Hawaii will host the FestPAC, which serves as a platform for cultural exchange, celebration of indigenous artistry, and the promotion of regional solidarity among Pacific nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)

