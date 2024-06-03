Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FestPAC 2024: The Polynesian Voyaging Society departs from MCBH [Image 9 of 10]

    FestPAC 2024: The Polynesian Voyaging Society departs from MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Chavez-Flores 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Makali’i crew members undock a wa’a as they depart from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Marina on their way to the 2024 Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC), MCBH, June 5, 2024. The visit consisted of a welcome ceremony, tours of the Hokule’a and Iosepa, and a dinner for crew members and guests after the Hokule’a and six of her sister canoes moored at the MCBH Marina. For the first time, Hawaii will host the FestPAC, which serves as a platform for cultural exchange, celebration of indigenous artistry, and the promotion of regional solidarity among Pacific nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)

